Ice Out on Northern Lakes Likely With Warming Tread

The warmer weather is making it more likely that the ice will be out in time for the fishing opener May 14th on nearly all lakes in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says his contacts at Red Lake and in Ely indicate that they are now fully expecting the ice to be out in time for the opener. Schmitt says the exception could be on Lake of the Woods and the lakes in the arrowhead.

Schmitt says he expects a crowd on Minnesota lakes for the fishing opener May 14th because of the warmer weather. He says people should anticipate busy bait shops, boat landings and lakes no matter where you are at this year in the state.

Schmitt there are some necessary things that should be on any angler's checklist. He says that should include getting a fishing license, and make sure your boat is ready to go. Schmitt says to check the lights, the motor, tire pressure on the trailer, and make sure your battery will hold its charge. He says it would be good to get the boat on the water before the opener. Schmitt says to check your rods and reels and think ahead on bait and tackle.

Schmitt says crappie and pan fishing is real good right now and will be for the opener. He says there are plenty of Central Minnesota lakes that have walleyes and would be good spots to fish for the opener.

The turkey hunting season continues. Schmitt says through the first 3 seasons the DNR is saying turkey's harvested is down about 17% from last year's numbers. He says the cooler weather played a role in the lower than normal numbers. Schmitt expects more participation during the final 2 weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.