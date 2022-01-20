Ice Conditions Ideal for Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

BRAINERD -- The largest ice fishing event in the world has cleared it's final hurdle.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department says ice conditions on Gull Lake's Hole in the Day Bay are safe enough to hold the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza next weekend.

The world-renown fishing contest has drawn more than 10,000 people annually for over 25 years.

The proceeds from the event are donated to more than 50 area charities with Confidence Learning Center as the primary beneficiary.

Since the event was founded, The Brainerd Jaycees have donated more than $4.2-million.

The 32nd Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza will take place next Saturday.