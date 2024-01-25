Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Update

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- With near record warm temperatures in the forecast for next week, the Brainerd Jaycees are making some changes to their Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

The Jaycees say their commitment is to the safety of and well-being of all participants so the tournament will pivot to a hybrid model. Anglers will use the same Fish Donkey app they used for the 2021 tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anglers will register for the tournament by uploading a photo of their ticket and anglers will be able to fish on one of multiple Brainerd area lakes. The tournament remains scheduled for February 3rd but with extended contest hours.

Tournament officials say with unprecedented ice conditions, they must adapt for the safety of all of the participants, volunteers, and sponsors.

Tickets remain available at Mills Fleet Farm locations and on thevalueconnection.com.

The will call and information booth will be available to help contestants and the committee is working on providing in-person support on main accesses across the area to directly help contestants who may not be familiar with the platform.

For more information, you can visit icefishing.org.

