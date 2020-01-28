Hy-Vee Buying 6 Former Shopko Locations in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Officials say at least six former Shopko locations across Iowa will reopen as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores.

Hy-Vee announced purchase agreements Monday for Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon.

Hy-Vee intends to open the stores by late summer, after some construction work.

The sale terms were not disclosed.

The Dollar Fresh stores are designed for smaller communities.

Wisconsin-based Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, citing ``excess debt.'' The company announced two months later that it would liquidate its remaining stores, because executives had been unable to find a buyer.