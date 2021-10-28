Hunting Ammunition Still In Short Supply in Central MN

The Minnesota firearm Deer Hunting opener is November 6th and ammunition is still in short supply due to COVID-19 related supply chain issues. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with demand high and supply low he's noticing prices increase a bit. Schmitt says deer hunters shouldn't expect to walk into your local sporting goods store and find all the ammunition you are looking for. He says hopefully you have some left over from last year or bought what you needed months ago. Schmitt says this ammunition shortage has been going on for quite some time.

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt says the deer population is healthy in Central Minnesota. He says the deer are active with the bucks changing their activity pattern and acting more aggressively toward other bucks and pursuing does.

Schmitt says ideal conditions for deer hunting is a bit cooler with little wind and rain. He expects a successful deer hunt this year. He said the youth deer hunt conducted by the DNR last week was well attended. Schmitt says numbers haven't been released yet but he's heard good things.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News it is available below.