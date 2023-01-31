Hungry For Fashion? Minnesota Artist Redefines Jewelry

YUMMY!

Looking at the photo above, you're probably thinking, "Wow! A tiny dessert bakery item! I bet I could eat a hundred of those without gaining a pound!" That might be true if what you are seeing was actual food; but alas, it is not. What you are seeing are some of the amazing tiny food artwork pieces created by Kaitlyn Luhm, a Minneapolis-based sculptor/Multi-media art creator at Luhmstudios.

ABOUT KAITLYN LUHM

Kaitlyn Luhm has been working on her sculpting skills since she was just a child but started taking her art more seriously in the year 2014. She loves lots of different kinds of artistic creation but always seems to come back to creating her tiny art food jewelry. Here creations are made from translucent polymer clays, and she uses other techniques to capture the real look of food in her tiny art masterpieces.

When you look at her artwork, you notice the intricate detailing. I asked Kaitlyn if she uses special eyewear to help her see what she is creating when it's so small, but she said, luckily her eyesight up close is pretty good, so she doesn't wear special eyewear to make her tiny pieces of art. She molds the pieces with her hands and by using tools to help her create just the right look.

KAITLYN'S ARTISTIC BACKGROUND

Kaitlyn grew up with art all around her. She spent time with her Dad at flea markets where he would sell art, and she spent time with her Mom who makes small accessories for her dollhouses and room boxes. She also watches a lot of online videos and chats with other artists, and of course, just tries new things on her own.

If you are interested in seeing more of her artwork or purchasing some of these adorable creations, you can visit her website, Luhmstudios.com to shop around.

You can listen to the interview with Kaithlyn by clicking on the player below.

KAITLYN'S PASSION - HELPING VOLUNTEER KITCHEN

Right now, Kaitlyn is donating 10% of sales of her food and art jewelry to Community Kitchen in Minneapolis. It is an all-volunteer kitchen that serves people in need, and you know where every dollar is going, as they post it on their website. They also are always in need of helping hands to serve the people that are visiting the kitchen. If you'd like more information, click HERE now to learn how you can help too.

