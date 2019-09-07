Hundreds Trek Around Lake George at ALS Walk [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of people from all over central Minnesotans walked for a cause at Lake George on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota chapter of the ALS Association hosted their annual St. Cloud Walk to Defeat ALS.

Ryan Stauff is the Vice President of Development for the chapter. He says a lot of attention has been given to fighting ALS since the ice bucket challenge went viral five years ago.

One of the things the ice bucket challenge allowed us to do was to eliminate all of our waiting lists in terms of giving people equipment and technology. One of the concerns that we had was our ability to continue providing people and not having waiting lists. Because of events like the St. Cloud walk, which over the last five years has generated almost half a million dollars, we have maintained zero waitlists.

The event is the chapter’s second-largest annual fundraiser behind the Twin Cities walk. Stauff says all of the money raised will stay within the tri-state area.

Providing medical equipment, technology, communication devices, support groups, and respite care to individuals and families experiencing ALS.

Around 400 people made the two-lap journey around Lake George.