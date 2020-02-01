Hundreds of Teams Compete in Vex State Tournament [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- The brightest young minds from across the state competed in St. Cloud this weekend.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College hosted this year’s Minnesota Vex Robotics State Championship at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

The three-day competition kicked off on Thursday and marked the 10th consecutive world qualifier held in the area.

Hundreds of teams at the elementary, middle, and high school levels competed in this year’s Tower Take Over game and Vex IQ Game Challenge Squared Away.

Vex Robotics is the fastest-growing robotics program in the world with more than 24,000 teams across 60 countries.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app