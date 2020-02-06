Hundreds of Healthcare Workers Voting on Possible Strike

BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- Hundreds of union members who work for HealthPartners in the Twin Cities are voting on whether to stage a week-long strike. Service Employees International Union represents 1,800 members at HealthPartners in Minnesota.

The members, including nurses, dental and nursing assistants, nurse practitioners and midwives, are voting Thursday at various sites around the Twin Cities.

The union says the sticking point is health benefits.

The Bloomington-based health care provider and health insurance company says its offer makes ``reasonable modifications`` in the employees' medical benefits.

If the union authorizes a strike it must give the company 10 days notice.