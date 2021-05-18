Huge Mega Millions Jackpot Up For Grabs Tuesday

One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in the game's history is up for grabs on Tuesday night. The lotto has a projected jackpot of $468 million, which is the ninth largest in Mega Millions history.

The prize, which amounts to $316.2 million with the cash option, is just the second time in the last two years it has reached that level. One winner in Michigan pulled in $1.050 billion for his winning ticket in January.

Although the jackpot has rolled over since the last big winner on February 16th, 1,230,932 people won some money on the last drawing that was held on May 14th.

The odds aren't exactly in your favor (a 1 in 302,575,450 chance to win the jackpot), but the smaller prizes are much more attainable. Matching five-of-five numbers will bring home a cool $1 million, with the odds at 1 in 12,607, 306.

The odds of winning your $2 back by getting the Mega Ball increase to 1 in 37.

The Mega Millions lotto is held in 45 states including Minnesota, who had a million dollar winner from Coon Rapids back in June of 2019.

The largest prize in Mega Millions history was a staggering $1.537 billion dollar prize claimed by a single winner in South Carolina in 2018. Two jackpots have been claimed in 2021- the aforementioned billion dollar winner in January and a $96 million prize in February.

The deadline to buy a ticket for Tuesday's drawing is 9 p.m. Central Time. Tickets for the Mega Millions cost two dollars, but players can spend an additional dollar per play to increase non-jackpot prizes to 2,3,4 or 5 times their base value.