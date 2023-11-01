Howard Thomas Cariveau, 87, Rice

July 18, 1936 - October 30, 2023

Howard Thomas Cariveau, 87, retired Colonel, United States Air Force, born July 18, 1936, passed away at home October 30th, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Howard was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the youngest of eight children born to Francis and Mary Cariveau. He graduated from East Grand Forks High School, where he met the love of his life, Margie Lee Mackie. He attended North Dakota State on a ROTC scholarship and had a 27-year career in the United State Air Force. He was a skilled pilot and respected leader across many different assignments, overseas and in the U.S. He was a Vietnam War veteran who flew in combat and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his aerial achievements.

After retiring from the Air Force, Howard and Margie settled in Rice Minnesota where he ran an electrical contracting business, becoming a master electrician. Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cribbage and going on Model T drives. He always caught the biggest fish. He cherished spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Howard was a friend to many and enjoyed helping them at any time.

He is survived by Margie Cariveau, his wife of 66 years, their five children; Michelle Downs (Dave), Mitchell Cariveau (Lisa), Simone Rogers (Mike), Jon Cariveau (Sally) and Peter Cariveau (Amanda).

A funeral mass will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church at Mayhew Lake on Saturday, November 4th at 11:00am.