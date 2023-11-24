How Not to Be a Victim While Shopping

This weekend is a big weekend for shopping and Alicia Mages from Waite Park P.D. and Tri-County Crimestoppers has some suggestions so you don't become a victim.

Mages says when your vehicle is parked in a lot and is unattended don't leave packages in plain sight when possible. She suggests using a trunk, or underneath a seat. Mages recommends carrying a wallet or purse close to your body, don't set your purse or wallet down and walk away from it. Always lock your vehicle.

If packages are being delivered to your house Mages suggests having a bench outside the home and ask to have the packages put inside the bench, tuck the packages behind something or even have a lock box. Other options, according to Mages, include having packages delivered to your place of employment or ask a trusted neighbor to grab that package until you return home.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.