How Minnesotans Can Have More and Save Money in 2024

Money! Is there ever enough of it? Making it is not easy and it sure doesn’t go as far as it used to.

As we approach 2024, I know one of the things on my radar, I'm not going to call it a resolution, but maybe more of a plan, is to try to make more and spend less. Sounds simple enough, but as we all have learned it isn’t.

Something my wife and I have been doing the last several years is shopping in thrift stores. You save money and the opportunity to repurpose something versus buying something new is a concept we’ve come to enjoy.

The New York Times was quoted recently saying that the secondhand retail market produced over $174 billion dollars last year. And the expectation is that by 2027 that number would be over $258 Billion Dollars.

AARP recently posted an article about “thrifting” and some tips to enjoy the process.

Of course, you need to identify why you are thrifting. Are you looking for things you will use on a regular basis to save money on, or are you hoping to find something that is worth A LOT more than you paid for it?

First, they say to be patient. You’ll likely have to dig and find whatever it is you’re looking for. And it may take more than one trip or visit more than one store before you find success.

Secondly, Have some vision. How could you use something interesting you find? Several times my wife has matched items that are sitting on the same shelf in the store to make a whole new look.

Third- Get to know each of the stores you shop at. Do they have social media where they promote what’s going on there? Do they offer certain sales at certain times? Knowing this could help you plan your visits and help you make sure you have money to spend on these designated dates.

Lastly, before you buy something, look it up online. The app Google Lens can help identify if something you’re drawn to could be worth more. Sometimes you don’t find an exact match, other times you do, but it’s a useful tool that’s right there on your phone just waiting to be used.

I read a report recently that said that more and more people were giving gifts using items they’d found at thrift or secondhand stores.

The best time to shop at thrift stores is said to be Monday’s and Tuesdays, earlier in the day both of those days. A lot of people make donations over the weekend, and this allows the store’s staff time to go through the items and get them priced and on the shelves.

I’m pretty sure the jeans I’m wearing as I write this came from one of the many stores my wife and I visited in 2023.

If you’ve never been or haven’t been in a while, you don’t know what you’re missing out on. It could be just what you’re looking for, and it could mean more money for other things as well. Happy Thrifting.