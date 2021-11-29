How Many Of These 20 Iconic Minnesota Locations Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited?

I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited?

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO