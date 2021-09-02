Houston Based Quanta Services To Acquire Blattner Company

AVON -- A Houston-based contracting services company is expanding into Minnesota.

Quanta Services announced Thursday they have agreed to acquire Avon-based Blattner Company.

Blattner is the leading installer and contractor of utility-scale renewable energy in North America. Back in April, the company reached a milestone of producing 50,000 renewable energy megawatts.

Blattner President Scott Blattner says their goal was to find a partner to further strengthen their market leadership position, and provide additional support in the emerging renewable energy market.

We look forward to joining their family of companies and adding the additional scale and support needed for our organization to continue leading and delivering certainty to our renewable energy customers.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Blattner's office locations and management team will remain in place, with Scott Blattner continuing his leadership role as President.