Blattner Reaches Historic Milestone in Renewable Energy

AVON -- An Avon company has reached a milestone in renewable energy.

Blattner, the leading installer and contractor of utility-scale renewable energy in North America, has reached 50,000 renewable energy megawatts.

Christine Huston is the Communications Director for Blattner. She says this achievement recognizes Blattner's commitment to their customers to build a clean sustainable world.

We truly did want to give our customers the best services and have relationships were we not just out to make money, but build a better world with renewables for our clients who were asking for us to do more.

Huston says to put it in perspective, 50,000 renewable energy megawatts is equivalent to enough energy to power 14 million homes or power 1 billion light bulbs.

Blattner's commitment to renewable energy began in 1997. Huston says this is just the beginning of the clean energy era.

Renewables have been growing over the course of the last couple decades and we expect that to continue. We expect to reach the next 50,000 megawatts in a fraction of time it took us to reach the first 50,000.

Huston says Blattner has been a pioneer in the industry, and this achievement showcases the company's commitment in building a clean, sustainable world powered through wind, solar and energy storage sources.

Renewable energy is created from natural resources that are replenished without depleting Earth’s resources or causing climate damage.