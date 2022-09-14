Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area

UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area.

Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.

For Stearns county, year to date, there have been 1,603 new listings, down 16 percent. Closed sales are at 1,236, down 19 percent. And the median sales price is $263,000, up nearly 12 percent.

Get our free mobile app

In Sherburne county so far this year they've had 1,518 new listings, down nine percent. Closed sales are at 1,071, down 14 percent. And the median sales price is $360,000, up nine percent.