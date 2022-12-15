House Passes Bill Renaming Avon Post Office

AVON (WJON News) -- Legislation passed by the U-S House Wednesday will rename the Avon Post Office in honor of Minnesota National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg.

Congressman Tom Emmer says 28-year-old Plantenberg was one of three soldiers killed in a December 2019 helicopter crash near Kimball:

Kort will be remembered for his passion for flying and for his love of his family and friends. Naming the Avon post office after him will allow the community to honor his service to this country and to the great state of Minnesota.

Plantenberg and Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers, Junior of Winsted and Charles Nord of Perham were on a maintenance test flight when their helicopter crashed in a field.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach is sponsoring legislation to rename post offices after Rogers and Nord.