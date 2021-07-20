Hot Stretch of Weather Expected to Last Into Early August

UNDATED -- The 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows summer-like weather continuing across most of the country into early August.

Afternoon highs will reach the 90s for the next several days. The hottest days will be Friday/Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices near 100.

Get our free mobile app

At times there is a small chance (10-20%) for thunderstorms. The best chance is Friday night into Saturday.

On Monday the city of St. Cloud released a statement asking residents to conserve water because of the ongoing drought.

On Monday afternoon St. Cloud had an official high of 89 degrees. We're still at 10 days this summer with highs in the 90s in St. Cloud.

8 Fast Food Chains That Should Come to St. Cloud