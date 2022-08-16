Homes Sales Continue to Trend Downward in Central Minnesota
UNDATED -- The number of homes sold in central Minnesota continues to trend downward.
Minnesota Realtors says in July there were 671 homes sold, down 17.3 percent from July last year.
However, the median sales price continues to go up now at nearly $335,000, a 7.3 percent increase year over year.
The number of days a house sat on the market was just 25 in July.
For the year to date, the number of homes sold is down 9.3 percent, and the median sales price is up 12.3 percent
