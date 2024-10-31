Paramount’s Ornament Classes Are Very Popular

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Paramount Center for the Arts is offering some popular holiday ornament classes again this holiday season.

Options include fused glass ornaments, glass mosaic ornaments, and wood-turning ornaments.

Manager of the Visual Arts Department Derick Segerstrom says many people look forward to these classes every year.

We've found that people will come back to take the class several times because they have friends and family that want to take the ornaments home with them when they see them.

Segerstrom says all of these classes are already full, however, you can email him and he'll put your name on a waiting list. If there are enough people signed up on the wait list they'll consider adding a class.

A wide variety of arts classes are being offered at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Segerstrom says the mediums they offer include glass, wood, pottery, fiber, paints and drawing, and more.

He says many of the classes are in the Paramount basement, but other classes are also in Waite Park.

We also have a tech site out in Waite Park near Fleet Farm, it's a big warehouse that we used to use to make set pieces and props for the stage, but we haven't been doing that so much lately so the visual arts department has taken that space over.

For a full list of arts classes being offered by the Paramount Center for the Arts, check out their website.

