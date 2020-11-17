Holiday Activities to Explore in Minnesota [PODCAST]

Despite the pandemic Minnesota is still offering many activities for people to take part in. They include viewing holiday lights both locally in the St. Cloud area and throughout the state. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She suggested visiting holiday light displays that you can drive through like Bentleyville, 11-21 to 12/27, Severs Holiday Lights (11/26 – 1/3), Glow Holiday Festival at State Fair (11/19 to 1/3).

Other Minnesota activities include cross country skiing and snowshoeing where enough snow is present. Explore Minnesota winter trails reports become available starting December 3. Signup to get those reports at exploreminnesota.com. Alyssa also talked about virtual holiday events that are being offered this season.

Alyssa Hayes joins Jerry Carlson and I every other week on WJON Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. Her next appearance will be December 3.