Holdingford Man Dies at Twin Cities Metro Construction Site

EAGAN -- A Holdingford man is dead following a workplace accident in Eagan last week.

The Eagan Police Department was called to 720 Vikings Parkway around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday for a medical emergency. A police spokesman says 18-year-old Aaron Welle was found unconscious and not breathing at a construction site.

Police say there was an electrical cord lying in a puddle next to Welle and authorities suspect he was electrocuted.

Emergency responders began resuscitation efforts and Welle was brought to Regions Hospital. He was then transferred to the University of Minnesota Medical Center for treatment.

Get our free mobile app

An obituary for Welle says he died at the hospital on Friday.

There is no other information currently available, but police say there was no foul play.