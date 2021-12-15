Hobby Lobby To Increase Minimum Wage

Getty Images

WAITE PARK -- Hobby Lobby announced Wednesday they are raising minimum wage beginning next year.

Starting January 1st, 2022 full-time hour wages will increase from $15 to $18.50 per hour.

Get our free mobile app

According to a news release, Hobby Lobby raised its minimum wage to $15 back in 2014, well before it became a trend with other retailers.

In addition to the pay increase, Hobby Lobby also provides great benefits to eligible employees including medical, prescription and dental, a 401k with company match, and more.

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retails stores, including one in Waite Park.

 

Minnesota Mansion Designed By Glensheen's Architect is For Sale

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top