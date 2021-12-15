Hobby Lobby To Increase Minimum Wage

WAITE PARK -- Hobby Lobby announced Wednesday they are raising minimum wage beginning next year.

Starting January 1st, 2022 full-time hour wages will increase from $15 to $18.50 per hour.

Get our free mobile app

According to a news release, Hobby Lobby raised its minimum wage to $15 back in 2014, well before it became a trend with other retailers.

In addition to the pay increase, Hobby Lobby also provides great benefits to eligible employees including medical, prescription and dental, a 401k with company match, and more.

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972 and currently operates 956 retails stores, including one in Waite Park.