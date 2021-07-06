Historic Borgstrom House in Upsala Damaged in Fire

UPSALA -- A central Minnesota historical site was damaged in a fire Monday night.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a fire at the Borgstrom House-Historical Site on Main Street in Upsala around 10:40 p.m.

The Upsala Fire Department responded to the scene and was able to contain the fire to the attic and put it out. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal’s office and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.

