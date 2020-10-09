Highway 24 Road Construction Project in Annandale Nearly Complete

ANNANDALE -- A six-month road construction project in Annandale is nearly complete.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says on Friday afternoon new lanes, cross street connections, and sidewalks will officially be open along Highway 24 between Highway 55 and Poplar Avenue.

The $4.9 million dollar project included road resurfacing, the installation of wider sidewalks, planters, and colored concrete downtown, improvements to underground utilities, and the installation of pedestrian bump-outs at several intersections.

Construction on the project began back in April and MNDOT says there are still a few off-road items they have yet to finish.

Future road construction projects coming to the city include resurfacing, improved sidewalks, an upgraded stoplight, and a road expansion all on Highway 55.