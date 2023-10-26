Highway 23 North Gap Project Nearing Completion

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is providing an update on the Highway 23 North Gap project between Richmond and Paynesville.

MnDOT says while the paving is done, work on the corridor remains and drivers should continue to use the detour until the road fully opens on November 2nd.

Crews are now pouring the concrete barrier and striping, permanent markings and signs still need to be installed.

If you want to learn more about this project, check out the Highway 23 North Gap project page.

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker