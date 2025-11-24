BECKER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 10 in Becker on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. One vehicle was going west while another was going east when they collided.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 64-year-old Darcy Ciatti of Independence, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two drivers were not hurt.