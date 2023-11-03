High Speed Pursuit in Waite Park Friday Morning

Stearns County Jail

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A high-speed pursuit ended with a crash on I-94 Friday morning.

Waite Park Police were sent to a business on a suspected shoplifter call just after midnight.

The business had the suspect’s license plate number.

A short time later, that vehicle was spotted and a traffic stop was attempted at the intersection of 28th Avenue South and 7Th Street South in Waite Park.

The vehicle drove away, entered Highway 23, and eventually entered I-94 with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour.

Spike Strips were used near the County Road 75 exit, but were unsuccessful, and the vehicle continued driving east on I-94.

More spike strips were used near the Clearwater exit. The vehicle avoided the strips but side-swiped a Waite Park police car, lost control, and crashed.

Waite Park Police, assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Cold Spring/Richmond Police Department performed a felony stop and removed all occupants from the vehicle.

The driver, 24-year-old Abdaiziz Mohamed of St. Cloud was taken into custody and is charged with:

  • Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance,
  • Felony Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle,
  • Gross Misdemeanor False Name of Another,
  • Misdemeanor Possession of a Dangerous Weapon,
  • Misdemeanor Driving after Revocation

Mohamed was booked into the Stearns Country Jail.

Three other passengers in the vehicle were released without charges.

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
