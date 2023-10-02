High School Sports Weekend Recap

Football:

(Games completed Saturday after suspension Friday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 30, Elk River 28

(The game was suspended Friday night with Elk River leading 8-6 in the 2nd quarter)

ROCORI 24, Willmar 0

(The game was suspended Friday night with ROCORI leading 14-0 in the 3rd quarter)

Cathedral 14, Paynesville 0

(This game was suspended with 8:37 remaining in the 4th quarter. The game will resume at St. John's Monday night at 5 p.m.)

Girls Tennis:

Duluth 4, St. Cloud Crush 3

St. Cloud Crush 6, Grand Rapids 1

(Winners include #1 singles Paige Tarrolly 2-0, #2 singles Abby Brwon 2-0, #4 Singles June Streit 2-0... Also, Natali Dunlap of St. Cloud earned her first varsity win vs Grand Rapids. 1st Sub-section match Tuesday vs Willmar at Tech at 4:00pm)

Volleyball:

Moorhead 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(25-15, 25-17, 25-16)(Ava Athman had 8 kills and 3 blocks for the Storm)

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 2, Alexandria 1

(Jack Stang and Jacob Oliver each scored a goal for Cathedral. Mathew Primus had 7 saves. The Crusaders are 13-0 and will play at Fergus Falls Monday)