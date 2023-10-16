High School Sports Weekend Recap
Boys Soccer:
Section 8-2-A Semifinals
Tech 1, Willmar 0
Apollo 4, Alexandria 2
(Tech will play Apollo for the Section 8-2-A Championship Tuesday at 7 p.m. at ROCORI High School).
Section 8-A Semifinals
Cathedral 5, Melrose 1
(Jacob Oliver scored 2 goals and Connor Stockman had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders. Cathedral improves to 18-0 and will play Hillcrest Lutheran Academy for the Section Championship Tuesday October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Sauk Center High School)
Girls Soccer:
Section 8-A Semifinals
Cathedral 1, Albany 0
(Cathedral scored 24 minutes into the game on a header by Mirtnesh O'Neal with the assist from Bayley Schneider, and controlled the game the rest of the way to advance in the Section 8A tournament. Aubrey Lesnau and the defense combined for the 14th shutout of the season for the Crusaders. Cathedral moves to 14-2-1 on the season and advances to the Section Final on Tuesday, 10/17 vs East Grand Forks at Sauk Centre at 5:15 pm).
Girls Tennis:
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Sartell-St. Stephen won the true team section championship at Brainerd.
Volleyball:
Sartell Volleyball Placed first at the Apple Valley October Classic Tournament this weekend, beating 4 teams. Here were the game/set results:
Stewartville (25-10, 25-16)
Legacy Christian Academy (25-10, 25-16)
Apple Valley (25-15, 25-17)
Burnsville (25-11, 25-21)
Cathedral lost to Holy Family