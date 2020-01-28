High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday 1/28

Boys Basketball:

Brainerd at Apollo, 7:15 (hear the game on WJON)

Cathedral at Mora

Little Falls at Foley

Albany at Milaca

Fergus Falls at Sartell-St. Stephen

Girls Basketball:

Little Falls at Tech

Rocori at Staples-Motley

Kimball at Osakis

Holdingford at Albany

Boys Hockey:

Anoka at St. Cloud

Wadena-Deer Creek at Cathedral

Sartell-St. Stephen at Monticello

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Moose Lake Area

River Lakes at Alexandria

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids at Brainerd-Little Falls

Northern Lakes at River Lakes