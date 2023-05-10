High School Sports Results Tuesday May 9

Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Brainerd 0

(Jaiden Tretter had 2 hits and 2 runs scored for Sartell. Danica Sarff threw a complete game no-hitter with 12 strikeouts with 7 walks to get the win for the Sabres).

Cathedral 8, Little Falls 3

(Ella Voit had 4 hits and threw all 7 innings with 12 strikeouts for the Crusaders).

Buffalo 11, St. Cloud 7

Rocori 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Kimball 10, Maple Lake 0

Albany 7, Foley 4

Becker 11, Big Lake 8

Zimmerman 9, Milaca 3

Today's Schedule:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30

Get our free mobile app

Baseball:

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3

(Trevor Fleege drove in two runs and pitched five innings of strong relief).

Foley 7, Albany 5

Foley 9, Albany 6

Holdingford 9, Royalton 3

Zimmerman 16, Milaca 3

Today's Schedule:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4:30

St. Cloud at Rocori, 4:30

Pierz at Cathedral, 3:00

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud 17, Rocori 3

Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls took 3rd and the Cathedral Boys took 5th out of 12 teams in the Section True Team Track and Field meet yesterday at Rocori - which lasted nine hours, and it's still not done. The girls pole vault will resume on Thursday in Foley due to a long weather delay and wet conditions and daylight restrictions. This finish for both teams qualifies them to go into a Wild Card meet which may qualify them for the State True Team meet next weekend in Stillwater. Overall, many personal records were set last night - however, Clara Schad in the 1600 and Addie Mondloch in the 800 were the only competitors to win their events.The Crusaders compete in the Granite Ridge Conference Championships next Tuesday in Milaca.