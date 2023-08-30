High School Sports Results Tuesday August 29

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 8, Pelican Rapids 0

(Jacob Oliver scored 5 goals for Cathedral and Dom Kramer scored his first varsity goal for the Crusaders. Noah Henderson had 2 save for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 2-0 and will play at Minnewaska Tuesday)

Tech 1, ROCORI 1

(Tech out shot the Spartans 27-3)

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Apollo 1

(Seth Davidson, Marcus Congdon and Tony Colatrella each scored a goal for Sartell)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 2

Becker 3, St. John's Prep 1

Princeton 6, Melrose 2

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 10, Apollo 0

(Kelsey Tangen scored 3 goals and Kennedi Gack had 4 assists for the Sabres)

Cathedral 3, Detroit Lakes 0

(Maddie Baldwin, Katie Schaupp and Mirtnesh O'Neal each scored a goal for Cathedral. The 1-1 Crusaders will host Becker Friday at 7 p.m.)

Tech 7, ROCORI 0

Becker 2, Little Falls 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 1

(Gabby Fernholz scored 3 goals and Callie Kayser scored 2 goals for the Storm).

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Tech 0

(25-7, 25-19, 25-20)(Abby Haus had 14 kills and 7 aces and Grace Schulte had 24 set assists for the Sabres)

Albany 3, Cathedral 0

(25-19, 25-19, 25-22)(Ellie Voth had 9 kills and 5 blocks for Cathedral. The 2-3 Crusaders will play at home against Elk River Tuesday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0

(25-17, 25-11, 27-25)(Ava Athman had 13 kills and 5 blocks for the Storm)

Rockford 3, Holdingford 1

Kimball 3, Upsala 0

Melrose 3, Montevideo 0

Sauk Centre 3, West Central 0

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Cathedral opened its season last night at the Becker Relays. Among the highlights, Sam Skaja was part of the winning 3 x 200 relay team and Elizabeth Krueger dove for the first time, posting a 3-dive score of 54.20. The Crusaders are at Apollo on Saturday, 9/9.