High School Sports Results Thursday September 8
Boys Soccer:
Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0
(Cathedral Head Coach Alex Hess wins his 100th game at Cathedral. Jack Stang, Luke Hanson and Joe Torborg each scored a goal for the Crusaders who are now 3-0).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Rocori 1
Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Tech 1, Alexandria 1
STMA 5, Buffalo 3
Princeton 3, Becker 2
St. Francis 4, Big Lake 0
Girls Soccer:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0
Tech 2, Alexandria 0
Fergus Falls 7, Rocori 0
Becker 4, Princeton 2
Volleyball:
Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0
(Cammy Sand had 14 set assists for the Crusaders)
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Fergus Falls 0
Foley 3, Pierz 1
STMA 3, Moorhead 1
Monticello 3, Big Lake 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Kimball 1
Maple Lake 3, Royalton 0
BBE 3, Paynesville 2
Albany 3, Mora 1
Milaca 3, Little Falls 2
