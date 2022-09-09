High School Sports Results Thursday September 8

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Minnewaska 0

(Cathedral Head Coach Alex Hess wins his 100th game at Cathedral. Jack Stang, Luke Hanson and Joe Torborg each scored a goal for the Crusaders who are now 3-0).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Rocori 1

Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Tech 1, Alexandria 1

STMA 5, Buffalo 3

Princeton 3, Becker 2

St. Francis 4, Big Lake 0

Girls Soccer:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 0

Tech 2, Alexandria 0

Fergus Falls 7, Rocori 0

Becker 4, Princeton 2

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, Zimmerman 0

(Cammy Sand had 14 set assists for the Crusaders)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Fergus Falls 0

Foley 3, Pierz 1

STMA 3, Moorhead 1

Monticello 3, Big Lake 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Kimball 1

Maple Lake 3, Royalton 0

BBE 3, Paynesville 2

Albany 3, Mora 1

Milaca 3, Little Falls 2