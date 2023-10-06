High School Sports Results Thursday October 5

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Tech 1

(25-13, 25-11, 22-25, 25-14)(Ava Athman had 20 kills and Aubrey Marketon had 26 set assists for the Storm)

ROCORI 3, Alexandria 0

Brainerd 3, Apollo 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Willmar 1

(25-19, 21-25, 25-7, 25-18)(Abby Haus had 13 kills and 21 digs, Brenna McClure had 11 kills and 5 blocks, and Grace Schulte had 3 aces, 14 digs and 33 assists for the Sabres)

Pequot Lakes 3, Cathedral 0

(25-13, 25-16, 25-15)(Emily Budde had 7 kills and Cammy Sand had 27 set assists and reaches 1,500 assists)

Albany 3, Milaca 0

Foley 3, Pierz 0

Melrose 3, Sauk Centre 1

Royalton 3, Holdingford 1

Paynesville 3, Kimball 0

Becker 3, Big Lake 2

Annandale 3, HLWW 0

Maple Lake 3, BBE 2

Get our free mobile app

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 3, Melrose 0

(Mason Layne, Connor Stockman and Jacob Oliver each scored a goal for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 16-0)

Sartell-St. Stephen 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

(Sartell clinches the CLC title. Sartell is 11-1-3 and will start the section playoffs next Thursday. Sartell got goals yesterday from Seth Davidson and Ben Jaenisch. Sartell beat Tech 4-1 Wednesday and Seth Davidson had a trick in that game)

Willmar 3, Apollo 2

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 9, Melrose 0

(Amelia Newiger scored 4 goals and Jordan Bovy had 2 goals for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 12-2-1 and will star the section playoffs Thursday)

St. John's Prep 1, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Zimmerman 4, Big Lake 0

Girls Tennis:

Section 8AA Playoffs

St. Cloud 6, Becker 1

(Winners include: #1 singles- Paige Tarrolly, #2 singles- Abby Brown, #3 SIngles-Lily Howe, #4 Singles- June Streit, #2 doubles- Isabelle Anderson/Sophia Erickson, #3 doubles- Kayla Cai/Karly Backes. St. Cloud's next Match Friday Oct 13 vs Brainerd).

Girls Swimming/Diving:

The Cathedral/St. John's Prep Swim and Dive team lost a close one to Albany, 94-88. Lizzy Krueger was part of the first place 200 medley and 200 free relays and placed second in the 50 free and 100 free. Sam Skaja was second in the 500 free and part of the winning 200 free relay. The Crusaders swim at Tech on Tuesday.