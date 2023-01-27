High School Sports Results Thursday January 26

Boys Basketball:

Tech 65, Sartell-St. Stephen 50

Cathedral 75, Pierz 56

(Emanuel Kutzera led the Crusaders with 22 points. Max Pfeiffer added 15 points and Kellen Kinzer was in double figures with 11 points)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 76, Willmar 57

Apollo 68, Rocori 49

Albany 95, Milaca 82

BBE 84, Kimball 52

Little Falls 50, Foley 42

Paynesville 91, Holdingford 50

LPGE 66, Maple Lake 44

Zimmerman 68, Mora 60

Morris Area 55, Sauk Centre 45

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, Dassel-Cokato 33

(Lauren Schloe led the Storm with 18 points and Grace Roesch and Courtney Paulsen each scored 11 points for Sauk Rapids)

Kimball 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 57

Holdingford 68, BBE 64

Paynesville 48, ACGC 34

Royalton 58, Maple Lake 28

Albany 71, Fergus Falls 38

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 1

Cathedral 8, Mora-Milaca 0

(John Hirschfeld, Joey Gillespie, and Jaeger Wood each had two goals. Cole Hwang and Andrew Dwinnell added goals and Matthew Janu had the shutout in goal)

Alexandria 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Girls Hockey:

Chisago Lakes 6, River Lakes 0

Boys Swimming and Diving:

Apollo 104, Cathedral 79

(Joey Krueger finished 2nd in the 100 butterfly and 3rd in the 200 IM).

Nordic Skiing:

At the Section 8 Nordic Ski Preview, the Cathedral Girls team finished 2nd overall among 14 teams. Emma Jamison placed 3rd. Addie Mondloch was 11th and Lillian Jamison came in 12th overall. The Cathedral Boys team finished 8th overall.

Friday's Schedule:

NBA – Memphis at Timberwolves, 6:00 on WJON

MHKY – Michigan State at Gophers, 6:30 on AM 1390/93.9 FM

MHKY – St. John’s vs. Augsburg, 5:30 (Hockey Day MN – White Bear Township)

MHKY – St. Cloud State at MN-Duluth, 7pm

WHKY – Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 6pm

MBB – Augustana at St. Cloud State, 5:30

WBB – Augustana at St. Cloud State, 7:30

BHKY – Princeton at Sauk Rapids

GHKY – Thief River Falls at St. Cloud Crush

GHKY – Roseau at Sartell-Sauk Rapids

BBB – Apollo at Hutchinson

BBB – Warroad at Cathedral, 7:30

GBB – St. Cloud at Sauk Rapids

GBB – Sartell at Fergus Falls

GBB – Monticello at Rocori

GBB – Foley at Cathedral, 6:00

Junior Hockey – Granite City Lumberjacks at Willmar War Hawks, 7:00

Junior Hockey – North Iowa Bulls at St. Cloud Norsemen