High School Sports Results Saturday, January 27
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Hutchinson 2, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0
Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3, Thief River Falls 6: The Stormin' Sabres got goals from Sella Grans, Faith Torborg, and Megan Hess.
Elk RIver 1, Brainerd-Little Falls 2: Peyton LeMieur scored both goals for the Flying Warriors.
St. Cloud 1, Bemidji 8: Liz Bell scored the only goal for the Crush.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Albert Lea 5: The Storm got goals from Vince Murn, Nick Anderson, and Bryden Prelvitz.
Sartell 2, Bemidji 1 (OT)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton 0, Becker-Big Lake 3: Brayden Graning led the way for Becker with 2 goals, and Andrew Holm made 24 saves.
St. Cloud 4, Brainerd 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Osakis 46, Eden Valley Watkins 47
Spring Lake Park 76, Becker 64: Alexis Rose led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Adele Changamire add 16 points, and Madison Bass had 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 91, Bemidji 87
Rocori 78, Anoka 85: Jack Boos had 34 points for Rocori.
Osakis 65, Eden Valley-Watkins 58
St. Anthony 101, Becker 88
