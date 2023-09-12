High School Sports Results Monday September 11

Boys Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 0

(Jack Stang had 3 goals and 1 assist and Connor Stockman and Jacob Oliver each scored goals for Cathedral. Mason Layne and Alex Jacobson each had an assist for Cathedral. Cathedral outshot Little Falls 24-0)

Tuesday's Schedule:

Cathedral at Southwest Christian

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Tech

Brainerd at Apollo

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Alexandria at ROCORI

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 8, ROCORI 1

(Nora Simones scored 3 goals for Cathedral. Cathedral also got goals from Amelia Newiger, CJ Jerzak, Camryn Balfanz, Maddie Baldwin, and Katie Schaupp. Assists were contributed by Camryn Balfanz, Bridget Torborg, Bayley Schneider, and Emma Lochen. The Crusaders move to 5-1 on the season).

Albany 2, Apollo 1

(Kylan Gerads and Callie Holthaus each scored a goal for Albany. Alyssa Sand had 7 saves for Albany).

St. John's Prep 4, Princeton 0

Chisago Lakes 7, Becker 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

Tech at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Brainerd

ROCORI at Alexandria

Cathedral at Albany

Volleyball:

Cathedral 3, ACGC 1

(26-24, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22)(Cammy Sand had 35 set assists, Ellie Voth had 14 kills, Sydney Wahlin had 18 digs and Finley Polipnick had 12 digs and 6 kills for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 7-5)

Apollo 3, Little Falls 1

Princeton 3, Milaca 1

Tuesday's Schedule:

Tech at Alexandria

Apollo at Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd

Cathedral at Foley