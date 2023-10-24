High School Sports Results Monday October 23
Volleyball:
Cathedral 3, Litchfield 2
(17-25, 25-11, 25-27, 25-21, 15-5)(Ellie Voth had 16 kills and 6 blocks and Cammy Sand had 39 set assists for the Crusaders)
Annandale 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
Tuesday October 24
Football:
Section Quarterfinals Tuesday Oct 24
7AAA – Proctor at Pierz, 6pm
5AA – Royalton at KMS, 7pm
5AA – Paynesville at Holdingford, 7pm
5AAA – Cathedral at Milaca, 7pm
5AAA – Apollo at Mora, 7pm
5AAA – Pine City at Foley, 7pm
6AAA – Minnewaska at Sauk Centre, 7pm
6AAA – Melrose at Montevideo, 7pm
84A – Little Falls at Princeton, 7pm
85A – Tech at Bemidji, 7pm
85A – Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead, 7pm
Wednesday October 25
Boys Soccer:
Class A State Quarterfinals
#1 Cathedral vs. Duluth Marshall, 7:30pm @ Monticello HS
Class AA State Quarterfinals
Tech vs. #3 CEC Lumberjacks, 7:30pm @ White Bear Lake HS (Cloquet-Esko-Carleton)