High School Sports Results Monday October 2

Volleyball:

Princeton 3, Apollo 0

Becker 3, Tech 0

ROCORI 3, Little Falls 0

Foley 3, Royalton 2

Football:

Cathedral 14, Paynesville 0

(This was the completion of a suspended game Friday. Cade Simones ran for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win for Cathedral. Cathedral is 1-4)

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Albany 0

(Amelia Newiger scored 2 goals and Emily Shaupp, Bridget Torborg and CJ Jerzak each scored a goal for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 11-2 and will host Little Falls today at 4:30)

Boys Soccer:

Tech 1, Moorhead 1 (Tie)

(Caleb Campina scored the lone Tech goal and was assisted by Omar Ali. Coach Dan Stoterau "After Caleb's goal 9 seconds into the game we kept grinding it out and didn't back down. Our defense played a very tight game and limited the Spuds scoring opportunities. Sometimes it just takes one chance to score like they did. No time to dwell with a strong Sartell team on Tuesday")

Cathedral 5, Fergus Falls 0

(Jack Stang scored 2 goals and added 2 assists and Blake Newiger scored a goal and added an assist for Cathedral. The Crusaders are 14-0 and will play at Little Falls today)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, St. John's Prep 0

ROCORI 2, Minnewaska 0

Big Lake 5, Chisago Lakes 1

Girls Tennis:

The St. Cloud Crush closed out the regular season with a 7-0 win over Willmar. Emma Parries was part of a win at #1 doubles and Isabelle Anderson and Sophia Erickson earned the win at #2 doubles.

Tuesday's Schedule:

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Little Falls

Boys Soccer:

ROCORI at Apollo

Tech at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Little Falls

Girls Soccer:

Fergus Falls at Albany

Apollo at ROCORI

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

Little Falls at Cathedral