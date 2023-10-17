High School Sports Results Monday October 16
Volleyball:
Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0
Tech 3, Little Falls 1
Albany 3, Annandale 2
Holdingford 3, Upsala 0
Delano 3, Big Lake 0
Redwood Valley 3, Paynesville 1
Tuesday's Schedule:
Girls Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral vs. East Grand Forks, 5:15 p.m. @ Sauk Centre HS
Section 8AA Semifinals
Tech @ Willmar, 5pm
Little Falls at Alexandria, 7pm
Boys Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:30 p.m. @ Sauk Centre HS
Section 8AA Final
Tech vs. Apollo, 7pm @ ROCORI HS
Section 8-3-A Semifinals
Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm
Moorhead at STMA, 5pm
Volleyball:
ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Fergus Falls at Apollo
Alexandria at Tech
Milaca at Cathedral