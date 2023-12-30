High School Sports Results Friday, December 29th

The showdown between the #1 and #4 ranked teams in Class 2-A girls basketball lived up to the hype as Albany edged Crosby-Ironton 79-76. The game was tied 76 all when Albany's Tatum Findley hit a three-pointer as time expired to win the game for the Huskies. Albany was led by Kylan Gerads 29 points. Alyssa Sand also chipped in 21 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Holdingford 46, Hancock 58

Bloomington Jefferson 23, Sartell 59

Rocori 38, Proctor 66

Duluth Marshall 55, Becker 56: Adele Changamire had 15 points and Alexis Rose 13 points for the Bulldogs.

Willmar 463, New London-Spicer 67

St. Anthony 70, Annandale 68: Annandale was led by Bryn Fahey's 17 points and Bailey Broich's 11 points.

Melrose 34, St. Cloud Cathedral 58: It was the championship game in the Crusader Christmas Classic Tournament. Ellie Voth and Ella Voit were named to the all-tournament team.

Fargo South 60, St. Cloud 52

Sauk Rapids-Rice 51, Monticello 69: The Storm's top scorer was Courtney Paulsen with 17 points.

Litchfield 59, Concordia Academy 41

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Fridley 74, Rocori 63

Annandale 75, Osakis 61: Colton Purcell had 24 points, and Isaak Eenhuis 22 points to pace the Cardinals.

Robinsdale Cooper 73, St. Cloud Apollo 59

Melrose Area 69, St. Cloud Cathedral 50: Melrose goes 3-0 in the Crusader Christmas Classic to win the tourney.

Becker 52, Mandan (N.D.) 67

Stillwater 74, Sartell 71: Sartell was led by Andrew Nelson with 14 points, and Braydon Simones who had 11 points.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 64, Albany 66: Sam Hondl had 20 points and Zeke Austin 18 points for the Huskies.

Fargo North 68, St. Cloud Tech 79: The Tigers were led in scoring by Tameron Ferguson 31 points, and Mekhi Edwards 21 points.

Holdingford 66, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 79

New London-Spicer 66, Willmar 48

Litchfield 62, Concordia Academy 42

BOYS HOCKEY:

Mankato East 6, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

Bemidji 5, St. Cloud 3: The Crush got goals from Henry Burkstrand, Aiden Yurzyck, and Landon Austin.

Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

River Lakes 1, Little Falls 2: Remi Chisholm and Luke Avery scored for the Flyers.

Sartell 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 2: Sartell was led by Carter Bollinger's 2 goals, and they got a goal apiece from Gavin Walsh and Kyan Rieder. The Crusaders got one goal each from John Hirschfield and Cole Hwang.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

New Ulm 4, St. Cloud 1: Molly Burkstrand scored the lone goal for the Crush.

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids-Rice 1: Kaitlyn Lindberg scored for the Storm'n Sabres.

