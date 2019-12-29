High School Scores 12-28-19

Boy's Basketball:

Granite City Classic:

Rogers 60, Alexandria 52

Holy Family Catholic 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45

Mound Westonka 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 56

Princeton 63, Rocori 51

Albany 57, Osakis 53

St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament: 

Royalton 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 36

Concordia Academy 59, Milaca 52

Melrose 56, Cathedral 43

 

Girl's Basketball:

St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:

Cathedral 63, Concordia Academy 60

Litchfield 56, Melrose 44

 

Boy's Hockey:

Granite City Showcase:

Monticello 3, Northern Lakes 0

St. Cloud 5, River Lakes 2

Mankato East/Loyola 9, Cathedral 3

Herb Brooks Holiday Tournament:

Pine City Area 7, Princeton 1

Park of Cottage Grove 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

 

Girl's Hockey:

St. Cloud 3, West Fargo 0

