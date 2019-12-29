High School Scores 12-28-19
Boy's Basketball:
Granite City Classic:
Rogers 60, Alexandria 52
Holy Family Catholic 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 45
Mound Westonka 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 56
Princeton 63, Rocori 51
Albany 57, Osakis 53
St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:
Royalton 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 36
Concordia Academy 59, Milaca 52
Melrose 56, Cathedral 43
Girl's Basketball:
St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:
Cathedral 63, Concordia Academy 60
Litchfield 56, Melrose 44
Boy's Hockey:
Granite City Showcase:
Monticello 3, Northern Lakes 0
St. Cloud 5, River Lakes 2
Mankato East/Loyola 9, Cathedral 3
Herb Brooks Holiday Tournament:
Pine City Area 7, Princeton 1
Park of Cottage Grove 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Girl's Hockey:
St. Cloud 3, West Fargo 0