High School Scores 12-27-19
Boy's Basketball:
Granite City Classic:
Alexandria 81, Big Lake 61
Minneapolis Henry 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57
Sartell-St. Stephen 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Apollo 68, Marantha Christian 63
Osakis 48, Rocori 41
Annandale 76, Tech 57
St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:
Melrose 50, Litchfield 37
Cathedral 80, Breck 60
Eagle Ridge Academy Tournament:
St. John's Prep 49, Math and Science Academy 41
Girl's Basketball:
Granite City Classic:
Duluth East 68, Rocori 65
Foley 74, Rockford 62
Big Lake 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 51
Anoka 71, Apollo 32
Spring Lake Park 78, Tech 44
Pine City 63, Annandale 51
St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:
Melrose 55, Concordia Academy 43
Litchfield 59, Cathedral 50
Boy's Hockey:
Granite City Showcase:
Monticello 3, River Lakes 3
Cathedral 4, St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 3
Herb Brooks Holiday Classic:
Hudson 10, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Girl's Hockey:
Sartell-St. Stephen Invite:
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, West Fargo 2