High School Scores 12-27-19

Boy's Basketball:

Granite City Classic:

Alexandria 81, Big Lake 61

Minneapolis Henry 63, Sauk Rapids-Rice 57

Sartell-St. Stephen 70, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54

Apollo 68, Marantha Christian 63

Osakis 48, Rocori 41

Annandale 76, Tech 57

St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament:

Melrose 50, Litchfield 37

Cathedral 80, Breck 60

Eagle Ridge Academy Tournament:

St. John's Prep 49, Math and Science Academy 41

 

Girl's Basketball:

Granite City Classic:

Duluth East 68, Rocori 65

Foley 74, Rockford 62

Big Lake 61, Sartell-St. Stephen 51

Anoka 71, Apollo 32

Spring Lake Park 78, Tech 44

Pine City 63, Annandale 51

St. Cloud Cathedral Tournament: 

Melrose 55, Concordia Academy 43

Litchfield 59, Cathedral 50

 

Boy's Hockey:

Granite City Showcase:

Monticello 3, River Lakes 3

Cathedral 4, St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 3

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic:

Hudson 10, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

 

Girl's Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen Invite:

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, West Fargo 2

