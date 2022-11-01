High Diesel Fuel Prices Cause More Pain

While most drivers are keeping their eyes on the price of gasoline, diesel fuel supplies are causing concern.

Pro-farmer reports inventories of diesel fuel and home heating fuel are at the lowest levels in more than 70 years.

President of the Minnesota Trucking Association John Hausladen says Minnesota is in good shape, thanks in large part to a pair of refineries based in Minnesota. With most of the corn harvest completed statewide, Hausladen says the state has an average supply of fuel available.

However, the high cost of diesel fuel is causing headaches, especially for smaller operations. Hauslauden says fuel prices are the second-highest expense in a trucking company, behind labor. High diesel fuel prices are going to hit the small operations hardest, with some moving from an independent operator to a company driver.

Hauslauden says despite the high price of fuel, the supply chain disruptions that have plagued the industry are beginning to stabilize.