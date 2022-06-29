Herberger School Names New Dean

ST. CLOUD - This fall, the Herberger School of Business at St. Cloud State University will have a new leader.

Get our free mobile app

Dr. Katherina Pattit has been named the next dean of the Herberger School of Business. Dr. Pattit has been at the University of St. Thomas since 2008, where she is a professor and department chair in the Ethics and Business Law Department.

A graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, she received her Diplom-Kauffrau (the German equivalent of an MBA) from Friedrich-Alexander University in Germany.

Dr. Pattit has been published in several business journals and has been invited to speak at numerous engagements and presentations.

Pattit will begin her new role on July 1st.