Henry John Block, Sr., 64, Onamia

January 21, 1960 - October 20, 2024

attachment-Henry Block loading...

Henry John Block, Sr, 64 year old resident of Onamia, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, October 20. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Henry John Block, Sr was born on January 21, 1960 in Little Falls to the late Victor and Evelyn (Huver) Block. Henry grew up near Onamia with his parents and siblings, Donald, David, Daniel and Donna. He graduated from Onamia High School with the Class of 1978. He was united in marriage to Carol Sue Villa on November 21, 1985 in Little Falls. Henry worked as a foreman for Prospect Foundry for 45 years. He enjoyed harvesting wild rice with family, maintaining his lawn, gardening, stacking firewood and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Sue Block; children, Henry John (Anita) Block, Jr. of Onamia, Jessica Sue Block of Little Falls, Richard Frank Pierzinski, James Paul Pierzinski and Brian Allen (Shauna) Pierzinski; grandchildren, Breeanna, Keenan, Zackary, Logan, Lily, Liza, Jacob, Landon, Jonathan, Lawrence, Zoie, Alexander, Maggie, Maeson and Jaxson Henry; great-grandchildren, Zendrea and Hazel; siblings, Daniel Block of Pine Center, Donald Block of Andover and Donna Block of Little Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Evelyn Block and his brother, David Block.