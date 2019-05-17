Hennepin County Attorney to Enter Alcohol Treatment Program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A week after announcing he was taking a medical leave, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he will be entering a treatment program for alcohol issues.

Freeman issued a statement Friday saying he was evaluated for alcohol issues by a licensed assessor and agrees he needs treatment. He'll be entering a program on Monday.

Freeman also says his ``unacceptably high blood pressure'' has been stabilized with the help of medication, stress reduction and sleep. But he says he has more work to do. Freeman says he's determined to reclaim his health and his goal is to be back on the job in mid-June.

Freeman asked for privacy as he focuses on treatment.