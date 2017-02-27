Helen Marie Stroschein, 87, St. Cloud

May 1, 1929 – February 25, 2017

Helen Marie Stroschein, age 87, of St. Cloud, died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell, MN.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Helen was born on May 1, 1929 in Minot, ND to Joseph and Myrtes (Easton) Weber. She was married to Larkin Stroschein in September of 1956. Helen enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Butch) Bartunek, Melody (Scott) Thayer, Monica (Randy) Staneart, Larkin “Corky” (Rosemary) Stroschein, Melissa (Larry) Nelson, Forrest “Woody” (Tammy) Stroschein and Jerry Stroschein; son-in-law, Gene Dibblee and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.